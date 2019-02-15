John Franklin Causey, 40 of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida in Gainesville. He was a native and lifelong resident of Lake City and graduate of Columbia High School class of 1997. John had previously worked at Tire Mart, Walmart and US Cold Storage, having to retire due to health concerns. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid fan of the Dukes of Hazzard and the Florida Gators. John was preceded in death by his grandparents, and mother, June Jones Causey.
Survivors include his wife, Ida Causey, Lake City; his father, Larry Causey (Faye), Lake City; one sister, Becky Love (Jason), Lake City; step-siblings, Marvin Alderman (Celina), Rockledge, FL, Roni Tyler (Dan), Lakeland, FL and Desiree Steiner (Jim), Ft. White,, FL; numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Evangel Church of God with Pastor Rick Holmes officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Sunday evening, February 17, 2019, from 5-7:00 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 15, 2019