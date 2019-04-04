Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. John Kelly Martin. View Sign

Mr. John Kelly Martin, 56, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Shands Lake Shore Hospital following an extended illness. He is the son of the late Talmage Eugene and Rosa Ovedia Brannen Martin. He had lived in Lake City all his life and enjoyed racing and was an avid Florida State Fan.

He is survived by one son Kelly Gene Martin (Terri) Lake Butler, FL; three daughters Jennifer, Selena Martin both of Lake City and Brianna Martin Lake Butler, FL; one brother Pewee Stamper Lake City, FL; and one sister Paula Ash Lake City, FL. and five grandchildren James, Braden, Kellan, Elisa and Sofhia.

Graveside service will be conducted Friday April 5, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Williams Cemetery in Lake City interment will follow graveside services. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to service at the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home Chapel. DEES-PARISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME is in Charge of all arrangements 458 South Marion Avenue Lake City, FL.