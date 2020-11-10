1/
Mr. John L. Cole
Mr. John L. Cole, Jr., 69 of Lake City went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 7, 2020. A native and lifelong resident of Lake City, he was the son of the late John L. Cole, Sr. and Edith Margarite Cook. John was a beloved teacher serving Columbia County for nearly 21 years and was heavily involved in 4-H, FFA, and Kiwanis Club over the years. He was most proudly the Founder and Director of Kids Feeding Kids, an initiative started in 2012 that helps provide food for "food insecure" students across Columbia County. He was honored as the 2012 Teacher of the Year for Richardson Middle School, and the 2021 Teacher of the year for Columbia High School.
John is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kimberly Rich Cole; son, John Littleton "Lit" Cole, III (Laura); 3 stepchildren, Tyler Hagler, Lauren Hagler, and Michael Hagler; 2 sisters, Jan Bates (Willard) and Mary Dell (Kay) Phillips, mother in law, Jackie Rich; 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; and many, many fur babies.
Funeral services for John will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Christ Central Ministries Church with Marcus Elliot officiating. Interment will follow at Hopeful Baptist Church Cemetery with Marcus Elliot and Pastor Lonnie Johns performing the committal service. Visitation with the family will be held at the church starting at 1:00 (1 hour before service). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kiwanis Club of Lake City, ATTN: Norbie Ronsonet, P.O. Box 2802, Lake City, FL 32056 for the Kids Feeding Kids Program. Please sign the online guest book at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. HWY 441, Lake City, (386) 752-1954..

Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences

November 9, 2020
Sending Condolences to Family and Friends ,RIP Johnny
Melanie Green
Friend
November 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
