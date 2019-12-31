Mr. John R. "Buck" Allbritton

Obituary
Mr. John R. "Buck" Allbritton, 89, of Wellborn, FL passed away early Friday, December 27, 2019 at Haven Hospice Suwannee Valley Care Center. A native and lifelong resident of Lake City and Wellborn, he was the son of the late John O. and Ernie Raulerson Allbritton. He was retired as a meter reader for Suwannee Valley Electric, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Allbritton was a long time member and Deacon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Live Oak.
He is preceded in death by his wife of sixty-one years, Annie Owens Allbritton; One brother and four sisters also precede him in death.
Mr. Allbritton is survived by his son, David Allbritton (Leneva) of Wellborn; daughter, Kathy Hunt (Darrell) of Lake City; 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren also survive.
Memorial services for Mr. Allbritton will be conducted on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Live Oak with Pastor Wally Weaver officiating. Visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. (1 hour before service) at the church. The family will hold private burial services at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Haven Hospice Suwannee Valley Care Center, 6037 W. US Hwy 90, Lake City, FL 32055.
Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. HWY 441 South, Lake City. (386) 752-1954.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 31, 2019
