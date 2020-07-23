Mr. John Sinclair Weston, Sr. 69, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his residence. He is the son of the late Paul Sinclair and Virginia Ann Wenger Weston, he was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Jean Renkey. He had made OBrien his home since 1998 after moving here from Margate, FL; he was a member of the American Legion, and Boy Scouts of America, and he enjoyed going to Disney, woodworking, boating, fishing.
He is survived by two sons John Sinclair Weston, Jr. Dania Beach, FL; and Steven J. Weston, Lake City, FL; one sister Ann Weston, Jacksonville, FL; one brother Paul Robert Weston, two grandchildren, Taylor Fischer, and John Kirkland, Jr. also survive.
A memorial Service will be held at a later date.
