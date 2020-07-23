1/
Mr. John Sinclair Weston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mr. John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. John Sinclair Weston, Sr. 69, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his residence. He is the son of the late Paul Sinclair and Virginia Ann Wenger Weston, he was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Jean Renkey. He had made OBrien his home since 1998 after moving here from Margate, FL; he was a member of the American Legion, and Boy Scouts of America, and he enjoyed going to Disney, woodworking, boating, fishing.
He is survived by two sons John Sinclair Weston, Jr. Dania Beach, FL; and Steven J. Weston, Lake City, FL; one sister Ann Weston, Jacksonville, FL; one brother Paul Robert Weston, two grandchildren, Taylor Fischer, and John Kirkland, Jr. also survive.
A memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Please sign guest book at www.danielsfuneralhome.com
DANIELS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Live Oak and Branford, FL is in charge of all arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved