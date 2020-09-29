Mr. Joseph Anthony Prescott
Mr. Joseph Anthony Prescott, 50, of Lake City, passed away September 13, 2020. Joseph was born January 12, 1970 in Orlando, Florida to Floyd and Carol Prescott.
Joe was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Olustee Baptist Church. He was a die-hard Seminole football fan. He enjoyed fishing and riding his three-wheeled bicycle.
Joe is predeceased by his parents; brother, SGT 1st Class, William Prescott, Sr; sisters, Glenda Prescott and Pamela Prescott and grandmother, Sue Alford.
Mr. Prescott is survived by brother, Jeff (Bobbie) Prescott, Lake City; sister, Patty (Darrell) Spradley, Lake City; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
A graveside service for Mr. Prescott will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 1:00PM at Oak Grove Cemetery in Branford, Florida.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com