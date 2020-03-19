Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Joseph Brown, Sr.. View Sign Service Information Haile Funeral Home 802 Oak St Starke , FL 32091 (904)-964-7905 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Victory Christian Center 705 SW 6th Street Lake Butler , FL View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Victory Christian Center Lake Butler , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Joseph Brown, Sr. 80 of Lake Butler, Florida died March 13, 2020 at Haven Hospice Lake City, Florida. Born in Lake City, South Carolina and years later moved to Lake Butler, Florida. Mr. Brown was a member of Victory Christian Center in Lake Butler, Florida. Mr. Brown retired from Pritchett Trucking as a Truck Driver.

Joseph Brown, Sr. is survived by his loving Wife; Corenne Davis Brown; Six Sons: Timmie Brown, Joseph Brown Jr., Michael Brown, Magnum Brown, William Brown, Andre Brown and a Daughter: Jowanna Charidy Three Stepchildren: Kyler Cohen, Jr. (Felice), David Jenkins, Jr. and Allison Jenkins. One Brother: Louis Brown, Four Sisters: Mary Brown, Martha Harrell, Betty Brown and Clarissa Scott One Aunt: Pearl Barr and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

Funeral Services for Mr. Joseph Brown, Sr. will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the Victory Christian Center Lake Butler, Florida with Pastor Patrick Maxwell conducting the services. Interment will be held in Ft. Call Cemetery under the direction of Haile Funeral Home Inc 802 North Oak Street Starke, Fl 32091 904-964-7905. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Victory Christian Center 705 SW 6th Street Lake Butler, Florida from 4:00pm-6:00pm The Cortege will form at the residence of Mr & Mrs Joseph Brown, Sr. at 12:15pm on Saturday.

