Mr. Joseph Brown, Sr. 80 of Lake Butler, Florida died March 13, 2020 at Haven Hospice Lake City, Florida. Born in Lake City, South Carolina and years later moved to Lake Butler, Florida. Mr. Brown was a member of Victory Christian Center in Lake Butler, Florida. Mr. Brown retired from Pritchett Trucking as a Truck Driver.
Joseph Brown, Sr. is survived by his loving Wife; Corenne Davis Brown; Six Sons: Timmie Brown, Joseph Brown Jr., Michael Brown, Magnum Brown, William Brown, Andre Brown and a Daughter: Jowanna Charidy Three Stepchildren: Kyler Cohen, Jr. (Felice), David Jenkins, Jr. and Allison Jenkins. One Brother: Louis Brown, Four Sisters: Mary Brown, Martha Harrell, Betty Brown and Clarissa Scott One Aunt: Pearl Barr and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Funeral Services for Mr. Joseph Brown, Sr. will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the Victory Christian Center Lake Butler, Florida with Pastor Patrick Maxwell conducting the services. Interment will be held in Ft. Call Cemetery under the direction of Haile Funeral Home Inc 802 North Oak Street Starke, Fl 32091 904-964-7905. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Victory Christian Center 705 SW 6th Street Lake Butler, Florida from 4:00pm-6:00pm The Cortege will form at the residence of Mr & Mrs Joseph Brown, Sr. at 12:15pm on Saturday.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 19, 2020