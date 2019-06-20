Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Joseph H. Jones. View Sign Service Information Udell Funeral Home 120 Walker Ave Sw Live Oak , FL 32064 (386)-362-4189 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church 550 NE Martin Luther King St. Lake City , FL View Map Funeral 11:00 AM New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church 550 NE Martin Luther King St. Lake City , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Joseph H. Jones was born on February 20, 1950 in Lake City, Florida to Mr. Phillip Jones, Sr. and Mrs. Sallie Dye Jones. Both parents preceded him in death. He was reared in the Falling Creek community and joined Falling Creek Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. He attended the public schools of Columbia County. He worked as a truck drier and retired as a cement finisher, a job that he really loved doing and one that he was very good at. He slept quietly away at his home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was 69 years of age.

He is survived by 3 daughters: Teresa (Juan Santiago), Shelisa (Lance Larry), both of Lake City, and Charlotte Calloway of Atlanta, GA. His former wife, Cheryl Jones of Homestead, Fl.: he had 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is survived by 8 siblings: Retha Cooks, Gattie Kelly, Lillie Figgs, Phillip Jones, Jr. (Vestella), Sophia Cheeks, Lenora Cooper (Tommie), Virginia Kelly (Joseph) and Robert Jones. He had 4 siblings precede him in death: Essie Mae, Eddie, Freddie and Silas Eugene. He is survived by 3 uncles: Charles Dye, Noah Dey and Albert Dye (Ginger). His loyal friend and cousin Claude Jones and Friends James Dix, Jr., Sam Arnold and Horace Jones. He's also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will have a visitation on Thursday from 6-8pm at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 550 NE Martin Luther King St. Lake City, Florida. The funeral will be at 11 am on Friday, June 21, 2019 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

Udell and Sons of DOUGLAS M. UDELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, are in charge of all arrangements. Serving Suwannee, Hamilton, Columbia and all surrounding Counties. 120 Walker Ave. SW, Live Oak, FL 32064Call : 386-362-4189, 386-209-0223, 386-344-4309. Mr. Joseph H. Jones was born on February 20, 1950 in Lake City, Florida to Mr. Phillip Jones, Sr. and Mrs. Sallie Dye Jones. Both parents preceded him in death. He was reared in the Falling Creek community and joined Falling Creek Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. He attended the public schools of Columbia County. He worked as a truck drier and retired as a cement finisher, a job that he really loved doing and one that he was very good at. He slept quietly away at his home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was 69 years of age.He is survived by 3 daughters: Teresa (Juan Santiago), Shelisa (Lance Larry), both of Lake City, and Charlotte Calloway of Atlanta, GA. His former wife, Cheryl Jones of Homestead, Fl.: he had 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is survived by 8 siblings: Retha Cooks, Gattie Kelly, Lillie Figgs, Phillip Jones, Jr. (Vestella), Sophia Cheeks, Lenora Cooper (Tommie), Virginia Kelly (Joseph) and Robert Jones. He had 4 siblings precede him in death: Essie Mae, Eddie, Freddie and Silas Eugene. He is survived by 3 uncles: Charles Dye, Noah Dey and Albert Dye (Ginger). His loyal friend and cousin Claude Jones and Friends James Dix, Jr., Sam Arnold and Horace Jones. He's also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will have a visitation on Thursday from 6-8pm at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 550 NE Martin Luther King St. Lake City, Florida. The funeral will be at 11 am on Friday, June 21, 2019 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.Udell and Sons of DOUGLAS M. UDELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, are in charge of all arrangements. Serving Suwannee, Hamilton, Columbia and all surrounding Counties. 120 Walker Ave. SW, Live Oak, FL 32064Call : 386-362-4189, 386-209-0223, 386-344-4309. Published in Lake City Reporter on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close