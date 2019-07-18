Mr. Joseph James, Jr. 63, of Fort White, FL passed on Wednesday July 10, 2019.
Viewing for Mr. James will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 6-8pm at A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home, 25284 W. US Hwy 27, High Springs, FL 32643 (386) 454-1110.
Funeral services will follow on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 3:00pm at Bethlehem United Methodist Church; Pastor Clarence DeSue,712 SW Bethlehem Ave, Ft White, FL 32038.
Professional services in care of A. JEROME BROWN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 18, 2019