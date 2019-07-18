Mr. Joseph James Jr.

A Jerome Brown Funeral Home
1560 Nw 1St Ave
High Springs, FL
32643
(386)-454-1110
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home
25284 W. US Hwy 27
High Springs, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
712 SW Bethlehem Ave
Ft White, FL
Mr. Joseph James, Jr. 63, of Fort White, FL passed on Wednesday July 10, 2019.
Viewing for Mr. James will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 6-8pm at A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home, 25284 W. US Hwy 27, High Springs, FL 32643 (386) 454-1110.
Funeral services will follow on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 3:00pm at Bethlehem United Methodist Church; Pastor Clarence DeSue,712 SW Bethlehem Ave, Ft White, FL 32038.
Professional services in care of A. JEROME BROWN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 18, 2019
