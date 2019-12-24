Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Joseph L. "Joe" Nettles. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Joseph L. "Joe" Nettles, age 84, of Lake City, Florida died Friday, Dec. 20, at his home following a long illness. Mr. Nettles was born in Union County, Florida and resided in Lake City, Florida all of his life. He was the owner and worked with Nettles Sausage Company, Lake City, Florida for over 70 years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ-Latter Day Saints-Lake City Ward and a graduate of Mason City High School Class of 1954. He loved going to the Smokey Mountains, flea markets, raising cattle and his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Seth Samuel and Mable Shaw Nettles and four siblings, Charles E. Nettles, Mary F. Amerson, Carolyn Pearce and Sarah Kate Hygema. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Virginia Nettles: his daughter, Gail (John) Osburn: Three sons, Billy (Pennie) Nettles, Bruce Nettles and Jerry (Paula) Nettles all of Lake City, Florida: Two brothers, Earl (Angela) Nettles and Sammy (Gail) Nettles both of Lake City, Florida: Six grandchildren, Derrick Hall, Garett Osburn, Kye Osburn, Megan Osburn, Madeline Mabile (Hunter) and Chelsea Jo Nettles: One great-grandchild, Kairi Gregory, also survives.

A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Nettles was held at 2 P.M. Monday, Dec. 23, in the Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home with Bishop Regal Dicks and Bishop John J. Nettles officiating. Interment was in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Lake City, Florida. Visitation and gathering with the family was from 3 to 5 P.M. Sunday, Dec. 22, at GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida.

