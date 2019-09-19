Guest Book View Sign Service Information Combs Funeral Home 292 NE Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-4366 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Olivet Missionary Baptist Church 541 NE Davis Ave Lake City , FL View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Olivet Missionary Baptist Church 541 NE Davis Ave Lake City , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Kelvin Leonard Holton was born February 11, 1960, in Lake City, Florida to Juanita and Cleveland Holton. The oldest of their four children, he passed away on September 8, 2019. Kelvin was educated in the Columbia County School System, graduating from Columbia High School with the class of 1978. He was privileged to be the First Black Drum Major for the Columbia High Tigers Marching Band. Kelvin joined the Military after graduation. He worked as an Aviation Mechanic at Lockheed in Greenville, South Carolina for 25 years, then as a Civilian Contract Aircraft Mechanic in Egypt for 3 years. After his return to the States, he was employed with Embraer for the past 10 years. He joined the church at an early age. In Nashville, TN, he played music for the Community Fellowship Nazarene Church. He was gifted with the ability to play guitar, keyboard, and many other instruments. Kelvin loved cooking, barbecuing and fishing, touching many lives with his talents. Most importantly, he loved the Lord. Preceding him in death: His father, Cleveland Holton in 2013; and grandparents, Lester and Catherine Taylor.

Left to celebrate a life well lived and cherish precious memories : Loving mother, Juanita Holton, Lake City, FL; loving companion, Djuana Hodges, Nashville, TN; daughters, Cathy Grissett, Charlotte, NC, Tiffany Holton, New Jersey; son, Theo Cooper, Lake City, FL; sisters, Carolyn Love (Rod), Jacksonville, FL, Lori Canady, Jacksonville, FL, Pam Holton, Lake City, FL; brother, Aaron Holton (Sherryl), Lake City, FL; sister, Thelma Byrd, Lake City, FL; dedicated cousin, Dion Taylor (Sallie), Madison, FL; aunt, Sadie Sumner, Detroit, MI; uncles, Leo Taylor, Detroit, MI, Clyde Taylor (Lora), Jacksonville, FL, Randolph Taylor (Frances), Lake City, FL; nieces, LaQuanda Flagg (Robert), Tallahassee, FL, Kaylah Norris, Jacksonville, FL, Lauren Canady, Valdosta, GA, Lindsay Canady, Boca Raton, FL; one loving nephew, Kodi Coles, Titusville, FL; hosts of other relatives, friends and co-workers at Embraer in Nashville, TN.

Celebratory services for Kelvin Leonard Holton will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 21, 2019, At Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, 541 NE Davis Ave., Lake City, FL. Rev. Henry Ortiz, Pastor.

Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 8:00 P.M. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Olivet MB Church.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL. (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals." Mr. Kelvin Leonard Holton was born February 11, 1960, in Lake City, Florida to Juanita and Cleveland Holton. The oldest of their four children, he passed away on September 8, 2019. Kelvin was educated in the Columbia County School System, graduating from Columbia High School with the class of 1978. He was privileged to be the First Black Drum Major for the Columbia High Tigers Marching Band. Kelvin joined the Military after graduation. He worked as an Aviation Mechanic at Lockheed in Greenville, South Carolina for 25 years, then as a Civilian Contract Aircraft Mechanic in Egypt for 3 years. After his return to the States, he was employed with Embraer for the past 10 years. He joined the church at an early age. In Nashville, TN, he played music for the Community Fellowship Nazarene Church. He was gifted with the ability to play guitar, keyboard, and many other instruments. Kelvin loved cooking, barbecuing and fishing, touching many lives with his talents. Most importantly, he loved the Lord. Preceding him in death: His father, Cleveland Holton in 2013; and grandparents, Lester and Catherine Taylor.Left to celebrate a life well lived and cherish precious memories : Loving mother, Juanita Holton, Lake City, FL; loving companion, Djuana Hodges, Nashville, TN; daughters, Cathy Grissett, Charlotte, NC, Tiffany Holton, New Jersey; son, Theo Cooper, Lake City, FL; sisters, Carolyn Love (Rod), Jacksonville, FL, Lori Canady, Jacksonville, FL, Pam Holton, Lake City, FL; brother, Aaron Holton (Sherryl), Lake City, FL; sister, Thelma Byrd, Lake City, FL; dedicated cousin, Dion Taylor (Sallie), Madison, FL; aunt, Sadie Sumner, Detroit, MI; uncles, Leo Taylor, Detroit, MI, Clyde Taylor (Lora), Jacksonville, FL, Randolph Taylor (Frances), Lake City, FL; nieces, LaQuanda Flagg (Robert), Tallahassee, FL, Kaylah Norris, Jacksonville, FL, Lauren Canady, Valdosta, GA, Lindsay Canady, Boca Raton, FL; one loving nephew, Kodi Coles, Titusville, FL; hosts of other relatives, friends and co-workers at Embraer in Nashville, TN.Celebratory services for Kelvin Leonard Holton will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 21, 2019, At Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, 541 NE Davis Ave., Lake City, FL. Rev. Henry Ortiz, Pastor.Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 8:00 P.M. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Olivet MB Church.Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL. (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals." Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close