Mr. KEnneth Hutcherson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. KEnneth Hutcherson.
Service Information
Udell Funeral Home
120 Walker Ave Sw
Live Oak, FL
32064
(386)-362-4189
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grace Holiness Church
1751 Coldwaler St.
Lake City, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
South Hamilton Elementary School
White Springs, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. Kenneth Hutcherson a resident of White Springs, Florida passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife Mrs. Zelda Hutcherson; mother, Mrs. Lillie Bell Hutcherson, four children, sisters, brothers, and many other close relatives and friends. Funeral Services for Mr. Kenneth Hutcherson will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in South Hamilton Elementary School White Springs Florida. Visitation for Family and Friends will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5:00p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in Grace Holiness Church 1751 Coldwaler St. Lake City, Florida. UDELL AND SONS OF DOUGLAD M. UDELL FUNERAL HOME are in charge of all arrangement. Call: 386-362-4189 386-209-0223 386-344-4309.
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.