Mr. Kenneth Hutcherson a resident of White Springs, Florida passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife Mrs. Zelda Hutcherson; mother, Mrs. Lillie Bell Hutcherson, four children, sisters, brothers, and many other close relatives and friends. Funeral Services for Mr. Kenneth Hutcherson will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in South Hamilton Elementary School White Springs Florida. Visitation for Family and Friends will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5:00p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in Grace Holiness Church 1751 Coldwaler St. Lake City, Florida. UDELL AND SONS OF DOUGLAD M. UDELL FUNERAL HOME are in charge of all arrangement. Call: 386-362-4189 386-209-0223 386-344-4309.
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 26, 2019