Mr. Larry David Ball, 73, of Live Oak, passed away September 28, 2020. Mr. Ball was born on January 30, 1947 in Logan Lake, West Virginia. He was raised by Ruby Craddock.
Mr. Ball proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and completed three tours in Vietnam. He was described as an extraordinary combat leader. The National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, RVN Cross of Gallantry, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Presidential Unit Citation and Purple Heart Medal were all awarded to him during his service. Larry was a dedicated family man who loved spending time with his wife, Linda with whom he had been with for fifty years. A doting Papa, he enjoyed spoiling his grandkids and sharing his gift of great storytelling. He raised chickens with his son Mike and loved his dogs. He spent time on Facebook keeping up with family and friends. He also liked to play online Poker. Linda would rack up points so that he could play as long as he wanted.
Mr. Ball is survived by his wife, Linda Ball of Live Oak; son, Michael Ball of Live Oak; daughters, Laryssa (Kevin) Walker of Lake City, Clara Smith of Lake City, Erica Kilby of Live Oak and Billie Jo Ball (Philip Poppell) of Fort White; brothers, Ralph and Roger Ball of Lake, West Virginia; sisters, Janice Ball of Madison, West Virginia and Linda (Jimmy) Adams of Pecks Mill, West Virginia; grandchildren, Kaitlin (Daniel) Long, Joshua Smith, Shana Kilby, Madison Holden, Haley Kilby, Bradon Kilby, Autumn Howe, Kylie Vega, Makayla Ball, Kaylie Vega, Emily Ball, Aaliyah Perbtani, Armando Vega, Jasper Poppell, Averie Poppell and Jacob Poppell and many other family members.
Visitation for Mr. Ball will be conducted on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM. Funeral service for Mr. Ball will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Both will be held in the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 12:30PM at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
