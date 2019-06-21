Mr. Larry John Nettles, age 47, of Lake City, Florida died Monday, June 17, in St. Augustine, Florida following a sudden illness. He was born in Gainesville, Florida and lived in Rapid City, S.D. before moving back to Lake City in 2000. For the past 14 years he worked as a registered nurse with the V.A. Medical Center, Lake City, Florida. He was a graduate of Columbia High School Class of 1990 a graduate of the Lake City Community College School of Nursing in 1995 and received his Bachelor of Science and Nursing from Florida State University in 2005. He was a Navy veteran of the Persian Gulf War with the rank of Lieutenant and enrolled in the NATO Role Three. He enjoyed running and competing in the Spartan & Green Beret Challenges, the FSU Seminoles, turkey hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Gregory W. Nettles and Scott Rae Nettles. He is survived by his daughter, Haley Shaye Nettles of Lake City, Florida; his son, Jackson Wendle Nettles of Lake City, Florida; the mother of his children, Dee Nettles of Lake City, Florida; his parents, Wendle and Blanche Nettles of Lake City, Florida; two brothers, Michael (Pam) Nettles of McAlpin, Florida and Andy (Lisa) Nettles of Lake City, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles also survive. A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Nettles will be held at 3 P.M. Saturday, June 22, in the Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home with Mr. Mark Duren, First Counselor in the State Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of L.D.S., officiating. Final disposition will be by cremation. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 2 to 3 P.M. (One hour before services) at GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida. www.guerryfuneralhome.net.
Published in Lake City Reporter on June 21, 2019