Mr. Larry Renard Reed passed away peacefully Friday November 8,2019 at Shands U F Health Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. He was the son of the late Mrs. Jessie Mae and Mr. George Reed.
He received his education in the Columbia County School and was employed with Northeast Florida State Hospital for many years.
He was preceded in death by his two sisters and two brothers.
His survivors are his long time companion Janice L. Jackson, his children Cassandra (Alex) Richardson, Jessica Blair, Alex (Shereeka) Jackson and Shevonda (Pat) Reed; siblings, Janie (Howard) Hambrick, Linda Reed, Dedorah Reed, Beverly Reed, Theresa Bell, Tommy (Loretta) Reed and Jeffery (Lisa) Reed. Aunts; Claretha (Simon) Bradley, Ida Mae S. Ausgood and Ella Mae Sheppard. Uncle; Lovell (Lavern) Sheppard. Sister-in-laws; Gwendolyn Reed, Deon Reed,17 grands,10 great grand children and a host of others relatives and friends.
Visitation for family and friends will be 10:00am Saturday November 23, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel and Funeral service will be held at 11:00am at the Chapel following the visitation. Pastor Tommy Reed, Eulogy.
Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida 32055. Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 21, 2019