Mr. L.C. Bud Norris, 89 of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville. He was born in Lake City on September 14, 1929 to the late F.W. Norris and Lucretia Raulerson Norris. Mr. Norris was a graduate of Columbia High School class of 1948. He enlisted in the United States Navy and retired in 1968. Following his service in the Navy he attended and graduated from Jones Business College in Jacksonville and earned a Bachelors Degree of Accounting. Mr. Norris then worked as an accountant with the State of Florida in the Department of Health and Rehabilitation Services retiring in 1994. He enjoyed fishing and being an active member of The Cross Church in Lake City. Mr. Norris was preceded in death by one brother, F.W. Norris and two sisters, Lura Mae Yates and Cristeen Nellenbach.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Linda R. Norris, Lake City; three children, Phyllis Hensley (Jay), Norman, OK, Leland Lee Norris, Lake City and Diane Contreras (Robert), Jacksonville; one brother, Ralph Sam Norris (Carolyn), Lake City; one sister, Irene Powell (Odis), Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Taylor Corbin, Connor Steelman, Jason Royals and Logan Tuell; six great-grandchildren, Peyton Corbin, Maya Steelman, Cash Corbin, Izabelle Steelman, Samuel Corbin and Forest Steelman also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Edenfield officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Memorial Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM Thursday evening at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954.

