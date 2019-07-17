Mr. L.C. Norris, 89 of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Edenfield officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Memorial Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM Thursday evening at the funeral home. A complete obituary notice will appear in the Thursday edition of the Lake City Reporter. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 17, 2019