Mr. Lenvil Herbert Dicks, age 91 of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at The Rehabilitation Center of Lake City. Lenvil was born and raised in Columbia County, Florida and was the seventh of eight children to the late Rev. John Dicks and Pearl Tyre Dicks. He was born just before the great depression and grew up poor. The only thing they had of value was family. He graduated from Columbia High School in 1946, where he played trumpet in the Columbia High School band under Band Directors Carl Roberts and Barney Black.

He earned a Bachelor of Music Degree from Stetson University in 1951, attending college under the G.I. Bill benefits from his service in the United States Army, where he played First Trumpet in the Fifth Army Division Band. He later earned a Master of Music Degree from Baylor University in Waco, Texas, from Baylor he went to playing First Trumpet in the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. He later showed his love for Stetson by establishing a scholarship for music majors.

Lenvil returned to Florida and accepted the Directorship of the Union County High School Band in Lake Butler, and moved to a position as Band Director of Columbia High School where he served as Band Director from August 1956 until June 1966. During this period, he wrote the Columbia High Tiger fight song Onward Victorious which is still played to this day. The school board reluctantly accepted his resignation allowing him to open his real estate business, Dicks Realty. Dicks Realty is the oldest Real Estate firm in Lake City and is still operating today under the leadership of his son Brad. He was well known by the title of "The Land Man", during his real estate career, as he developed and sold thousands of parcels of land in the North Central Florida area. He was preceded in death by an infant child, Robin Dicks; and seven siblings, Golde Dicks Markham, Clarence Dicks, Tribble Dicks, Emerald Dicks Stewart, Opal Dicks Rogers, Fay Dicks Gay and Rodney Dicks.

Lenvil was loving, compassionate, humorous and dedicated to his community. He never met a stranger and was quick with a joke or a simple hello. Being in business for over 50 years, it became common to see him at the post office or a local bank. Lake City changed a lot more than Lenvil did over that half century. He made it through life without ever needing an email or logging onto the internet. He was a simple man with few personal possessions but was generous, donating for community events such as fireworks , investing in our youth by buying animals the Columbia County Fair and stepping up when the CHS Band needed uniforms and instruments. He was also a strong supporter of local churches and charities throughout the years.

As a teacher, he taught excellence and discipline. After school, he was a mentor to those same students who cropped tobacco and planted pine trees at the end of the school day. Later in life he became a source for owner financing with low money down, allowing thousands of families the ability to own their own property. Lenvil has sold one acre lots for as little as $100.00. Through the years he maintained a reputation of being fair and a man of his word. A handshake was worth more than a contract. He has been a source of wisdom for many businessmen that have become successful members of our community.

Survivors include his children, Suzanne Davis (Jay), Bradley N. Dicks (Susanna) and Andrew J. Dicks all of Lake City; eight grandchildren, Brandon Mason, Brent Mason, Ashley Adams, David Adams, Shanna Adams, Sarah Dicks, John Dicks and Aaron Dicks; three great-grandchildren, Kaleb Adams, Brynlee Winn and William Wood, Jr.; his former spouse and committed companion, Beadie Dicks, Lake City; the mother of his children, Julia Dicks, Lake City; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

From the children of Lenvil, a special thanks goes out to all of the nurses and staff of The Rehabilitation Center of Lake City for the outstanding care and compassion given to our Daddy during the last months of his life.

Funeral services for Mr. Dicks will be conducted on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Hopeful Baptist Church with Rev. Ralph Rodriguez officiating. Interment will follow at Hopeful Baptist Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAWY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025, 386-752-1954. He graduated from Columbia High School in 1946, where he played trumpet in the Columbia High School band under Band Directors Carl Roberts and Barney Black.He earned a Bachelor of Music Degree from Stetson University in 1951, attending college under the G.I. Bill benefits from his service in the United States Army, where he played First Trumpet in the Fifth Army Division Band. He later earned a Master of Music Degree from Baylor University in Waco, Texas, from Baylor he went to playing First Trumpet in the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. He later showed his love for Stetson by establishing a scholarship for music majors.Lenvil returned to Florida and accepted the Directorship of the Union County High School Band in Lake Butler, and moved to a position as Band Director of Columbia High School where he served as Band Director from August 1956 until June 1966. During this period, he wrote the Columbia High Tiger fight song Onward Victorious which is still played to this day. The school board reluctantly accepted his resignation allowing him to open his real estate business, Dicks Realty. Dicks Realty is the oldest Real Estate firm in Lake City and is still operating today under the leadership of his son Brad. He was well known by the title of "The Land Man", during his real estate career, as he developed and sold thousands of parcels of land in the North Central Florida area. He was preceded in death by an infant child, Robin Dicks; and seven siblings, Golde Dicks Markham, Clarence Dicks, Tribble Dicks, Emerald Dicks Stewart, Opal Dicks Rogers, Fay Dicks Gay and Rodney Dicks.Lenvil was loving, compassionate, humorous and dedicated to his community. He never met a stranger and was quick with a joke or a simple hello. Being in business for over 50 years, it became common to see him at the post office or a local bank. Lake City changed a lot more than Lenvil did over that half century. He made it through life without ever needing an email or logging onto the internet. He was a simple man with few personal possessions but was generous, donating for community events such as fireworks , investing in our youth by buying animals the Columbia County Fair and stepping up when the CHS Band needed uniforms and instruments. He was also a strong supporter of local churches and charities throughout the years.As a teacher, he taught excellence and discipline. After school, he was a mentor to those same students who cropped tobacco and planted pine trees at the end of the school day. Later in life he became a source for owner financing with low money down, allowing thousands of families the ability to own their own property. Lenvil has sold one acre lots for as little as $100.00. Through the years he maintained a reputation of being fair and a man of his word. A handshake was worth more than a contract. He has been a source of wisdom for many businessmen that have become successful members of our community.Survivors include his children, Suzanne Davis (Jay), Bradley N. Dicks (Susanna) and Andrew J. Dicks all of Lake City; eight grandchildren, Brandon Mason, Brent Mason, Ashley Adams, David Adams, Shanna Adams, Sarah Dicks, John Dicks and Aaron Dicks; three great-grandchildren, Kaleb Adams, Brynlee Winn and William Wood, Jr.; his former spouse and committed companion, Beadie Dicks, Lake City; the mother of his children, Julia Dicks, Lake City; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.From the children of Lenvil, a special thanks goes out to all of the nurses and staff of The Rehabilitation Center of Lake City for the outstanding care and compassion given to our Daddy during the last months of his life.Funeral services for Mr. Dicks will be conducted on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Hopeful Baptist Church with Rev. Ralph Rodriguez officiating. Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 17, 2019

