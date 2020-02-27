Mr. Linville Vance Curtis, Jr.

Service Information
Cooper Funeral Home
251 Ne Washington St
Lake City, FL
32055
(386)-752-3566
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Central Ministries
359 SW Dyal Ave
Lake City, FL
Obituary
Mr. Linville Vance Curtis, Jr. passed away February 13, 2020. His loving memories will be cherish by his loving family; his wife, daughter, sisters, brother and other family members.
Funeral services for Mr. Linville Vance Curtis, Jr. will be 11:00am Saturday February 29, 2020 at Christ Central Ministries, 359 SW Dyal Ave, Lake City, FL. 32024.
Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida, 32055. Willis O. Cooper, L F D
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 27, 2020
