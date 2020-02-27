Mr. Linville Vance Curtis, Jr. passed away February 13, 2020. His loving memories will be cherish by his loving family; his wife, daughter, sisters, brother and other family members.
Funeral services for Mr. Linville Vance Curtis, Jr. will be 11:00am Saturday February 29, 2020 at Christ Central Ministries, 359 SW Dyal Ave, Lake City, FL. 32024.
Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida, 32055. Willis O. Cooper, L F D
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 27, 2020