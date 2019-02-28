Mr. Martine Young Sr. September 2, 1931-February 21, 2019. Mr. Martine Young Sr. a resident of White Springs, Florida departed this life on earth February 21, 2019 at Suwannee Healthcare, Live Oak, Florida. Mr. Young worked at Occidental Chemical Company for many years. He also worked at P.C.A Woodland Corporation for 10 years. He attended St. Luke Freewill Baptist Church in White Springs, Florida; where he served as a faithful deacon.
Mr. Young leaves a loving and devoted wife, Vivian; sons Oliver Young, Kelvin Young, Martine Young, Johnny Young, Bruce Ford, Gerald Ford, Leon Young, Deon Young and daughter, Ladonna Y. Gardner.
Funeral Services for Mr. Martine Young Sr. will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Luke Freewill Baptist Church 10380 Kendrick St. White Springs, Florida. Rev. Matthew Williams, Pastor. Arrangement entrusted to Udell and Sons of DOUGLAS M. UDELL FUNERAL HOME.
Call Udell and Sons of Douglas M. Udell Funeral Home. 386-362-4189 or 386-209-0223 regarding the services of Mr. Martine Young Sr.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 28, 2019