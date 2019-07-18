Mr. Matt Kannady (1934 - 2019)
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL
32055
(386)-752-4366
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant MB Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant MB Church
Obituary
Mr. Matt Kannady was born February 4, 1934, in Live Oak, Florida. Parents, Harley, and Julia Birdsong Kannady precede him in death. He passed away July 7, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. Funeral services for Mr. Matt Kannady will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Mt. Pleasant MB Church, Rev. Al Nelson, Pastor. Viewing will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the Church.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, "The Caring Professionals".
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 18, 2019
