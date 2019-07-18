Mr. Matt Kannady was born February 4, 1934, in Live Oak, Florida. Parents, Harley, and Julia Birdsong Kannady precede him in death. He passed away July 7, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. Funeral services for Mr. Matt Kannady will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Mt. Pleasant MB Church, Rev. Al Nelson, Pastor. Viewing will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the Church.
