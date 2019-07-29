Mr. Merton Robert "FROG" Niewisch, Jr., 63 of Lake City, passed away peacefully Friday morning, July 26, 2019 in the Haven Hospice of the Suwannee Valley.
Funeral services for Mr. Niewisch will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 3rd in the Chapel of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home with a visitation held from Noon until 3:00. A full obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the Lake City Reporter. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386)752-1234 Please leave messages of condolence and share fond memories with the family at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 29, 2019