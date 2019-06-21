Mr. Michael A. Brinkley, "Michael B.", 55, of Lake City, passed away early Wednesday morning, June 19, 2019 in Haven Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Michael was a lifelong resident of Columbia County and was a member of the 1982 graduating class of Columbia High School. Michael was a cabinet installation specialist by trade and served in the National Guard. While he enjoyed hunting, fishing was his true passion. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints White Springs Ward.

Michael is survived by his mother, Emma Raulerson Perry and his father, Herman Brinkley both of Lake City; his brothers, Lee Brinkley (Cindy) of Lake City; Keith Perry (Shelley) of Tifton, Georgia; and James Waldron (Cindy) of Wellborn; and his sister, Julie Morris of Lake City. Multiple nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews and numerous other family members and friends also survive.

Funeral services for Michael will be conducted at 4:00 P.M., Friday, April 21, 2019 in the Chapel of the Dees-Parrish family funeral home. Interment will follow in the Scott Cemetery (441 N. of Deep Creek). The family will receive friends for ONE HOUR prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, due to massive medical expenses and no life insurance, the family asks that you please consider making a donation to the funeral home in order to offset funeral costs. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386)752-1234.