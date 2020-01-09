Mr. Michael Lee Proffitt, age 72, of Lake City, Florida died Sunday, Jan. 5, at his residence following a long illness.
He was born in Hopkinsville, Kentucky and made his home in Lake City, Fla. for the past 32 years. He worked as a carpenter in the construction industry most of his life. He enjoyed reading, Kentucky basketball, and his dogs, Cricket and Chloe. Mr. Proffitt was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
He is preceded in death by his father, James William Proffitt, mother, Del Lyon Proffitt and his younger brother, Danny Proffitt.
Mr. Proffitt is survived by two daughters, Codi (Evan) Maulden of Lake City, Florida and Kimberly Rubis of Ankeny, Iowa: two grandchildren, Cole Rubis and Jake Rubis: nephew, J.P. Proffitt (Leslie) and great nephew, Bailian Proffitt, also survive.
Cremation arrangements are being completed by GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Bvd., Lake City, Florida
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 9, 2020