Mr. Millard F. Brown, 88, of Lake City passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center Hospice following an illness. A native of Union County Florida, he was the son of the late Franklin Millard and Leatie Crawford Brown and had lived in Tampa for many years before moving to Lake City in 1972. A Veteran of the U.S. Army, Mr. Brown retired from Cochran Forest Products after 25 years of service and enjoyed fishing, watching racing, and gardening. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jane Brown.
Mr. Brown is survived by his children, Roy Brown, Bruce Brown (Tomi), Terri Ostendorf (Larry), and Michael Brown; grandchildren, Loren Steele (Josh), Holly Dodd, Heather Taylor (Bryan), Taylor Palmer (Corey), Ashley Brown (Kristin), and Alex Brown; eight great-grandchildren; and a special friend, neighbor and caregiver Edith. We would like to also give a special thanks to the nurses at the V.A. Hospice Care Serenity Place.
Funeral services for Mr. Brown will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Brother Ronny Taylor officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Old Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Lake Butler. Visitation with the family will be held from 12;00-1:00 P.M. Wednesday (one hour before service) at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. HWY 441, Lake City. Please sign the online guest book at www.gatewayforestlawn.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 24, 2019