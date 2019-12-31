Mr. Philip J. Godfrey Jr., 82, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at his home in Lake City, Florida.
Mr. Godfrey was born August 11, 1937, in Bangor, Maine to the late Philip J. Godfrey and Mary Godfrey. He moved to Lake City in 1992, coming from Homestead, Florida.
Mr. Godfrey was a member of St. Marys Catholic Church in Bangor, Maine. He bravely enlisted in the United States Air Force in which he proudly served for 20 years.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping.
Survivors are his wife: Patricia Godfrey-Lake City, FL; son and daughter-in-law: Mark and Brenda Godfrey-Lake City, FL; son: James Godfrey-Key Largo, FL; son and daughter-in-law: Philip and Janeen Godfrey-Clearwater, FL; one daughter and son-in-law: Diane and Donald Welch-Columbus, TX; sister: Sally Huntley-Bangor, ME; and four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.
Memorial services for Mr. Godfrey were held December 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the
DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME located at 458 S. Marion Ave, Lake City, Florida 32025.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 31, 2019