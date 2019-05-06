Mr. Ralph Tyre, 85, of Old Town, Florida, passed away peacefully Saturday morning in the Haven Hospice Suwannee Valley Care Center. The son of the late Charles F. and Mattie Williams Tyre, had served as a State Representative for several years. He leaves his wife Ruth; brother, Elwood Tyre and many more family members and friends. A full obituary will follow in the Tuesday edition of the Lake City Reporter.Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, at 2PM in the New Prospect Baptist Church in Old Town with the family receiving friends for ONE HOUR Prior to the Service. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion St., Lake City, FL 32025 (386)752-1234.