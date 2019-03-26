Mr. Randall "Randy" Eugene Pate, age 58, of Lake City, Florida died Sunday, March 17, in Lake Butler, Florida. He was born in Amarillo, Texas but lived most of his life in Lake City, Florida. He worked as a cook for many years and enjoyed fishing, cooking outdoors and playing cards. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Faye Pate and his parents, Wesley Eugene and Stella Grissett Pate. He is survived by his daughter, Brandy Doris Pate of Lake City, Florida: his son, Shawn Russ of Lake City, Florida; One sister, Rosie Woods of Lake City, Fla.; One brother, Thomas Davis of Lake City, Florida; three grandchildren, Logan Russ, Leeland Piercy and Blaine Piercy; mother-in-law, Linda Harris; sister-in-law, Susan Russ and niece, Sissy Simpson. A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Pate will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday, March 27, in the Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home with Rev. Charley Parnell officiating. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Lake City, Florida. Visitation and gathering with family will be from 11 to 1 P.M. Wednesday (Two hours before services) at GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Randall Eugene Pate.
Guerry Funeral Home In Lake City - Lake City
2659 SW Main Blvd
Lake City, FL 32025
386-752-2414
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 26, 2019