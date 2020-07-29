Mr. Richard A. Lee, 74, life-long resident of Lake City, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, July 26, 2020 surrounded by his family after an extended illness. He was born on May 11, 1946 to the late Harry and Thetis Brown Lee. He was a member of the Parkview Baptist Church here in Lake City and retired from the City of Lake City as the Public Works Director in May of 2011 after 32 years of service. He was also a US Army Veteran, serving in Vietnam from 1968-1971; then he went on to serve in the Florida National Guard for 22 years from 1971-1993. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and doing anything outdoors. He was a loving Husband, Father and he especially enjoyed being a Papa to his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Ann Wilks.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Donna S. Lee; daughter, Hillary Megan Bailey (Kevin); son, Calvin Hobbes Lee (Becca); grandchildren, Aiden Bailey, Brooke Bailey, Cooper Bailey and Jase Lee; a loving mother-in-law, Carolyn Dorch; sister, Mary Susan Mobley; brothers, David Lee (Carolyn Oxendine), Harry Paul Lee (Linda), Larry Lee (Janet), John Lee, Robert Lee and Clark Lee (Darla) also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Lee will be conducted on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Parkview Baptist Church with Dr. Mike Tatem officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Thursday evening, July 30, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be considered to the Parkview Baptist Church Building Fund or to Haven Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL, 32025.