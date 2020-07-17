1/1
Mr. Richard Carl Barry
1961 - 2020
Mr. Richard Carl Barry, 59, of Lake City, passed away on July 15, 2020. Mr. Barry was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on May 24, 1961 to Ronald and Lavon Barry.
Mr. Barry moved to Lake City in 1984 and married Gayle in 1988. He worked as a pipefitter. He enjoyed grilling out at his barn with his family. He liked drinking beer and anything that involved being outside. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Susan Barry.
Mr. Barry is survived by his wife, Gayle Barry, Lake City; his son, Chase Barry, Lake City; his daughter, Kendall Barry (Justin Tyre) Lake City; brothers, Ronald Barry (Steve Cotton), Tom Barry and Joe Barry; sister Laura Farlow (Bill Wobbler) all siblings from Indiana and his precious granddaughter, Lainey Tyre.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Lake City Reporter on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home
458 S Marion Ave.
Lake City, FL 32025
386-752-2211
