Mr. Richard Carl Barry, 59, of Lake City, passed away on July 15, 2020. Mr. Barry was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on May 24, 1961 to Ronald and Lavon Barry.
Mr. Barry moved to Lake City in 1984 and married Gayle in 1988. He worked as a pipefitter. He enjoyed grilling out at his barn with his family. He liked drinking beer and anything that involved being outside. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Susan Barry.
Mr. Barry is survived by his wife, Gayle Barry, Lake City; his son, Chase Barry, Lake City; his daughter, Kendall Barry (Justin Tyre) Lake City; brothers, Ronald Barry (Steve Cotton), Tom Barry and Joe Barry; sister Laura Farlow (Bill Wobbler) all siblings from Indiana and his precious granddaughter, Lainey Tyre.
