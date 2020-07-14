1/1
Mr. Richard M. "Dick" Cieslik Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mr. Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Richard M. "Dick" Cieslik, Jr, 76, of Lake City, Florida, passed away on July 8, 2020. He is survived by one son, Richard Marion Cieslik III (Melissa) of Lake City and one daughter, Clarissa Marie Townsend (Chad), also of Lake City. He has a brother, Michael Cieslik (Dian) of Angola, New York and a sister MJ Black of Carlsbad, California. He has two granddaughters, Ava Marie Townsend and Gabrielle Marie Townsend and one grandson, Jesse Cieslik (Alexis) and two great-grandchildren, Cayden and Carsyn of Lynn Haven, Florida.
Dick, as he was called by family and friends, was born in the city of Buffalo, New York. He graduated from Cardinal Doughtry High School where he played football, basketball and baseball and was on the All-Catholic Team. After high school, he earned a Bachelor of English degree and St. Bonaventure University. Upon graduation, he served in the Army as a First Lieutenant in South Korea on the DMZ. Upon returning from the service, he married Carol Cranston of Lockport, New York and also returned to St. Bonaventure earning his Masters in English Literature. Upon graduation, he secured a position in the English Department at the Lake City Community College. He enjoyed teaching many years, until his retirement and served as the assistant basketball coach. Always a sports fan, especially of the Buffalo Bills, he enjoyed many hours with family and friends, both playing and watching various sports. He enjoyed the outdoors and even hiked the entire Appalachian Trail. He was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church. He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his family and friends.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be conducted on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00AM in the Chapel of Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home
458 S Marion Ave.
Lake City, FL 32025
386-752-2211
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved