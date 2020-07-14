Mr. Richard M. "Dick" Cieslik, Jr, 76, of Lake City, Florida, passed away on July 8, 2020. He is survived by one son, Richard Marion Cieslik III (Melissa) of Lake City and one daughter, Clarissa Marie Townsend (Chad), also of Lake City. He has a brother, Michael Cieslik (Dian) of Angola, New York and a sister MJ Black of Carlsbad, California. He has two granddaughters, Ava Marie Townsend and Gabrielle Marie Townsend and one grandson, Jesse Cieslik (Alexis) and two great-grandchildren, Cayden and Carsyn of Lynn Haven, Florida.
Dick, as he was called by family and friends, was born in the city of Buffalo, New York. He graduated from Cardinal Doughtry High School where he played football, basketball and baseball and was on the All-Catholic Team. After high school, he earned a Bachelor of English degree and St. Bonaventure University. Upon graduation, he served in the Army as a First Lieutenant in South Korea on the DMZ. Upon returning from the service, he married Carol Cranston of Lockport, New York and also returned to St. Bonaventure earning his Masters in English Literature. Upon graduation, he secured a position in the English Department at the Lake City Community College. He enjoyed teaching many years, until his retirement and served as the assistant basketball coach. Always a sports fan, especially of the Buffalo Bills, he enjoyed many hours with family and friends, both playing and watching various sports. He enjoyed the outdoors and even hiked the entire Appalachian Trail. He was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church. He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his family and friends.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be conducted on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00AM in the Chapel of Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home.
