Mr. Richard William Freeman Jr.
Mr. Richard William Freeman, Jr., age 62, of Lake City, Florida died Tuesday, Aug. 11, in the Suwannee Valley Care Center, Lake City, Florida following a long illness. Mr. Freeman was born in Jamestown, New York and moved to Lake City, Florida 14 years ago. He worked as a pattern maker with Chautaugua Hardware and Foundry in Jamestown, New York for over thirty years. He loved the outdoors and did a lot of fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard William Freeman, Sr.
He is survived by two daughters, Felicia Freeman of Lake City, Florida and Shannon Freeman of Sherman, New York : two sons, Richard William Freeman, III of Lake City, Florida and Darren Freeman of Salamanca, New York: his mother, Lois Freeman of Frewsburg, New York: three sisters, Wanda Kozlowski of North Port, Florida Mona Koterass of Frewsburg, New York and Barbara Craumer of Ten Mile, Tennessee: four grandchildren also survive.
A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Freeman will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, Aug. 13, in the Chapel of GUERRY FUNERAL HOME with Rev. J.D. Scanchez officiating. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Lake City, Florida. Visiting and gathering with the family will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Thursday (One hour before services) at the funeral home. www.guerryfuneralhome.net.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Guerry Funeral Homes - Lake City
2659 SW Main Blvd
Lake City, FL 32025
386-752-2414
