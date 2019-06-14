Mr. Richard Winfield Dick Bruland, age 88, of Lake City, Florida died Tuesday, June 12, in the Avalon Heath Center, Lake City, Florida. He was born in Brooklyn, New York and lived in Marathon, Florida for many years before moving to Lake City, Florida in 1980. He worked many jobs during the years, commercial fisherman, transmission specialist and most recently in Lake City the Dick Bruland Land Clearing Company. He also enjoyed wood working, craft shows and selling items at flea markets.
He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Bruland, Sr. He is survived by three sons, Raymond (Tammie) Bruland of Marathon, Florida, Richard Bruland of New York and Willian Dougherty of New York; His daughter, Dorothy (John) Musmacker of New York; His loving companion, Gay Ellor of Lake City, Florida; Grand children, Wayne, Christina, Justin, Amanda, Bryana, Kristyan,Leah, Breana, Brian, Jr., Billy and Bronze:; Great-grandchildren, Madelynn, Lucas, Alexia, Lydia, Divinity and Gage, Jayden and Payton.
A graveside funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Bruland will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, June 21, in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Lake City, Florida.
Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Friday (One hour before services) at GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida. www.guerryfuneralhome.net.
Published in Lake City Reporter on June 14, 2019