Mr. Rickey Smith, 64 of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at home with his family at his side. He was a lifelong resident of Lake City and a son to the late Rema L. Smith and Gladys Little Smith. Mr. Smith was a graduate of Columbia High School class of 1972 and he also attended and graduated from the Lake City Community College Forestry Program. He went on to work for Owens-Illinois, now Packaging Corporation of America, for 45 years. Mr. Smith's hobby was working his farm, raising cattle and tractor services. He was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church and served many years on the Pleasant Grove Cemetery Committee. Mr. Smith was an avid Florida Gator fan and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his two grandsons.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Nancy North Smith; his son, Blake Smith; his daughter, Amie Smith; one brother, David L. Smith (Kathy); and his two grandsons, Ethan Peiker and Austin Nash, all of Lake City.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Lake City with Rev. John Kerry, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Grove Cemetery Fund at 4709 SW SR 47, Lake City, FL 32024. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 13, 2019