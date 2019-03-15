Mr. Ricky Dallas Cooper, 65, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Suwannee Valley Care Center (Haven Hospice) in Lake City following an extended illness. He was the son of the late Charles H. and Betty Lou Privitt Cooper. He had lived in Lake City for the past twenty-five years after moving here from Wagoner, OK. He served his country in the United States Airforce and was a member of the Christ Community Church and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching racing, he had worked the past seven years for Davis Trucking.
He is survived by his wife of forty-five years Dianne Cooper, Lake City, FL; one daughter Angela Oglesby (Michael) Lake City, FL; one grandson Landon Oglesby, Lake City, FL. and his cousin Richard Privitt.
A Celebration of life for Ricky will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the chapel at Haven Hospice at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Terry Shiver officiating. DEES-PARISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME is in charge of cremation arrangements. 458 South Marion Avenue Lake City, FL. 32025.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 15, 2019