Mr. Ricky David Hacht, age 73 of Branford, Florida and Barnesville, Georgia, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Navicent Health in Macon, Georgia.

Rick was born in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, May 8, 1947 to the late Harold Franklin Hacht and the late Marilyn Dorothy Fons Hacht. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Lynn Meister Hacht and brother, Michael Stanley Hacht. Rick was a graduate of Northern Michigan University, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree, and was a member of the football team. He was self-employed; loved being on his cattle ranch, bird hunting, freshwater fishing, visiting the national parks and traveling out west. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Barnesville.

Rick is survived by his wife, Kathy Hacht; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Teresa Hacht; daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn and Jason Matthews; grandchildren, Blake and Lauren Hacht, Christian Hacht, Ally Hacht, Alexis Hatch, Reagan Matthews, Jordan Matthews, Kyleigh Matthews; great-grandchildren, Hailey Hacht, Madilyn Hacht, Ethan Hacht; sister, Kathie Hacht; nephew, Bryan Hacht.

A graveside service for Mr. Rick Hacht will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10:00 A.M at Fort White Cemetery in Fort White Florida. A celebration of life service will be held at the chapel on the family ranch in Barnesville, on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:30 A.M., with a reception to follow.

