1/
Mr. Ricky David Hacht
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mr. Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Ricky David Hacht, age 73 of Branford, Florida and Barnesville, Georgia, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Navicent Health in Macon, Georgia.
Rick was born in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, May 8, 1947 to the late Harold Franklin Hacht and the late Marilyn Dorothy Fons Hacht. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Lynn Meister Hacht and brother, Michael Stanley Hacht. Rick was a graduate of Northern Michigan University, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree, and was a member of the football team. He was self-employed; loved being on his cattle ranch, bird hunting, freshwater fishing, visiting the national parks and traveling out west. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Barnesville.
Rick is survived by his wife, Kathy Hacht; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Teresa Hacht; daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn and Jason Matthews; grandchildren, Blake and Lauren Hacht, Christian Hacht, Ally Hacht, Alexis Hatch, Reagan Matthews, Jordan Matthews, Kyleigh Matthews; great-grandchildren, Hailey Hacht, Madilyn Hacht, Ethan Hacht; sister, Kathie Hacht; nephew, Bryan Hacht.
A graveside service for Mr. Rick Hacht will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10:00 A.M at Fort White Cemetery in Fort White Florida. A celebration of life service will be held at the chapel on the family ranch in Barnesville, on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:30 A.M., with a reception to follow.
DANIELS FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, Live Oak & Branford, FL

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Fort White Cemetery
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
the family ranch
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Funeral Homes, Inc.
408 Suwannee Avenue NW
Branford, FL 32008
(386) 935-1124
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved