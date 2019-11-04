Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Robert Allen Bulthuis

Mr. Robert Allen Bulthuis, 85, of Lake City, passed away on Friday morning, November 1, 2019 at the North Florida Regional Medical Center after a sudden illness. Mr. Bulthuis, who was affectionately known as Poppy among his family, was born and raised in Lake City and was the son of the late Clarence and Grace Howard Bulthuis. He served in the National Guard and worked for over 33 years in the Maintenance Department with the Florida Department of Transportation. In his spare time, he loved working in his garden and tinkering with his watches. He also loved model trains and tinkering with engines. He was a faithful member of the First Advent Christian Church in Lake City where he served as a Deacon. He is preceded in death by two sons, Jimmy Edward Dees and Douglas Ferrell Dees; son-in-law, Robin Roberts; and his siblings, Katherine Bulthuis, Richard Bulthuis and Howard Bulthuis.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mildred Bulthuis of Lake City; daughters; Caroline Harris, Pam Gaylard (Fred, Jr.) and Lisa K.B. Roberts all of Lake City; brother, Tommy Bulthuis of Lake City; sisters, Louise Murril Tallahassee and Frances Meeks of Lake City. Four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends also survive.

Graveside funeral services for Mr. Bulthuis were conducted on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Scott Cemetery (across from the Deep Creek Advent Christian Church) with his son-in-law, Rev. Fred O. Gaylard, Jr. officiating. Interment followed. The family received friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Sunday evening, November 3, 2019 at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.

