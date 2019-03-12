Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Robert Bob Bailey. View Sign

Mr. Robert Bob Bailey, age 80, of Lake Butler, FL, passed away peacefully on March 9, at the VA Hospital in Lake City, FL. Bob was born on November 20, 1938, in Evinston, FL, to the late Carlton and Mary Louise Bailey. He loved sports and played football at Reddick High School where he graduated in 1957. After school, Bob enlisted in the United States

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary Anniebell Bailey of Lake Butler, FL; daughter, Amanda Michelle Gore of Lake Butler, FL; grandchildren, Jordan Gore of Lake Butler, FL, Celinda Oltmer of Columbia City, FL, Mandy (Greg) Adams of Franklin, GA, Scott (Jamie) Gore of Villa Rica, GA, Steven (Liz) Gore of Carrolton, GA, Mary (Bryan) Lambert of Breman, GA; 15 great-grandchildren; numerous extended family member also survive.

A funeral service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, March 13, at 11:00, in the Lula Baptist Church. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Tuesday, March 12, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the ARCHER FUNERAL HOME Memorial Chapel in Lake Butler, FL. Services will be officiated by Pastor Rich Wake of Lulu Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the care and direction of ARCHER FUNERAL HOME, Lake Butler, FL. 386-496-2008

