Mr. Robert Dix of Lake City, Florida passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. Celebration of life service will take place Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 10:00am from Trinity United Methodist Church, 310 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Street Lake City, FL Pastor Pamela Green officiating. Public visitation will be held FRIDAY from 5-7pm at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 310 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Street Lake City, FL Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Church at 9:30am.phillipwiley.com.
352-475-2000