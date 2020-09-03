1/1
Mr. Robert Dix
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mr. Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Robert Dix of Lake City, Florida passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. Celebration of life service will take place Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 10:00am from Trinity United Methodist Church, 310 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Street Lake City, FL Pastor Pamela Green officiating. Public visitation will be held FRIDAY from 5-7pm at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 310 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Street Lake City, FL Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Church at 9:30am.
phillipwiley.com. 352-475-2000

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved