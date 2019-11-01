Mr. Robert James "Bobby" Callahan, 75, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 after an extended illness. He was born in Lake City on November 30, 1943 to the late Mack and Elizabeth Thomas Callahan. He was a life-long resident of Lake City and worked as a welder for the Columbia County Road Department for over 31 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, watching Florida Gator and Pittsburgh Steelers Football and deep sea fishing. He is preceded in death by his son, Jerry Register and brother, Jessie Bryant Callahan.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Barbara Jackson Callahan of Lake City; daughters, Tracy Callahan Morris (David Wayne) of Brooksville, Bobbie Jo Callahan (Steven Brenn) of Hudson, Sandra Diane Callahan of Lake City, Betty Jean Curry (Jimmy Silcox) of Lake City Robin Hopkins (Wayne) of Lake City and Bobbie Jo Maine (Robin) of Statenville, GA; sister, Diane Ratliff of Lake City; special friends, Leah Starr Nuss (Walter) of Ozark, AL and Sherry Roberts of Lake City along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
Graveside funeral services for Mr. Callahan will be conducted on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:15 A.M. in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery with his cousin, Jimbo Thomas officiating. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 A.M. (one hour prior to the service) at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 1, 2019