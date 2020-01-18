Mr. Robert L. "Bobby" Witt, 62, of Lake City passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, January 13, 2020 at the Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City after an extended illness. He was born in Lake City on January 24, 1957 to the late Ernest and Susan Bedenbaugh Witt. He has made Lake City his home all of his life and was a Famer & Welder by trade. He was of the Lutheran faith, and in his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, welding and farming as well as racecars. He was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Lakelee Perkins
He is survived by his wife, Susan Guinea Witt of Lake City; children, Bronson Witt (Angela) and Bobbi Jo Hare (Matthew) all of Lake City; sister, Vicki Shipp (John) of Lake City. Four grandchildren, Bryson Bullard, Gracie Hrapski, Ryder Johnson, Katie Johnson and Hayden Johnson also survive.
A visitation for Bobby will be conducted on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 18, 2020