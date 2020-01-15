Mr. Robert Paul Martin, 87, of Lake City, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, January 11, 2020 at Solaris HealthCare of Lake City after an extended illness.
He was born in Fort White on February 19, 1932, and has made Lake City his home. He served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. By occupation, he owned and operated for many years Martin Campers, a recreational vehicle dealership in Lake City. He was a member of Elim Baptist Church in Fort White. Mr. Martin was actively involved in the ministry of The Gideons International for over 50 years having served in numerous local and state leadership positions. In 2016, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 plus years, Shirley Esther Martin..
Mr. Martin is survived by his children: Paula Moreshead (Bill) of Chuluota, FL, David Martin (Emily) of Lake City, and Melanie Hybart (Tim) of Tallahassee; brother, Earl Martin (Mattie Pearl) of Fort White; sisters: Mary Esther Felton (Jerry), Marie Fountain (Fritz) and Dottie Shaw (Ray) all of Lake City. Thirteen grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Martin will be conducted on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Elim Baptist Church, Fort White, with Rev. Larry Sweat officiating. Interment will follow in the Fort White Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Friday evening, January 17, 2020, at Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954 . In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 1805, Lake City, FL, 32056.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 15, 2020