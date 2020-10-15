1/1
Mr. Robert Warren Cooper Jr.
1949 - 2020
Mr. Robert Warren Cooper, Jr., age 71, of Lake City, FL passed away on Saturday, October 10th, in the VA Hospital, Gainesville, FL, following an extended illness. He was born July 23, 1949 to the late Robert Cooper Sr. and Stella Yates Cooper. He grew up in South Bend, Indiana with his siblings, Barbara Cooper Brock, Fred Cooper, Lucy Cooper Cook, John Cooper, and James Cooper. Mr. Cooper joined the Army in 1966 where he became ill with malaria and was medically discharged as a staff Sargent. Mr. Cooper has been a resident of Lake City, FL since 1971 and has owned and operated Pizza Boy Pizza for over 21 years with his family.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 42 years, Ette Cooper and 6 children, Steven and (Elaine Mathews), Laura and (Phil Ridolfo), Marcus and (Patty Cooper), Shane and (Erica Mathews), Ryan Cooper and Caryn Cooper. Also many loved grandchildren, Tyler, Ryan, Mia, Brianne, Logan, Lauryn, Chance, Isabella, Carson, Hadley, Addyson, Alyson, and Bentley.
He is proceeded in death by both parents, sister, Donna Kay Cooper and grandson Ayden Robert Cooper.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project, his favorite cause. A private family burial will be held at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL to honor the service and life of Mr. Cooper. GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 SW Main Blvd., Lake City, FL has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Please sign our online guestbook at www.guerryfuneralhome.net

Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guerry Funeral Homes - Lake City
2659 SW Main Blvd
Lake City, FL 32025
386-752-2414
