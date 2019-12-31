Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Roger Henry Herdegen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Roger Henry Herdegen, age 77, of Lake City, Florida died Friday, Dec. 27, in the Suwannee Valley Care Center, Lake City, Florida following a long illness. He was born in Weymouth, Massachusetts and resided in Lake City, Florida since 1972. He worked as an aircraft painter with Aero and TIMCO, Inc., Lake City, Florida for 37 years. He was a member of the Parkview Baptist Church, Lake City, Florida and enjoyed playing semi-pro football at a young age and watching the Jacksonville Jaguars play.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry C. and Dagmar Jacobson Herdegen and a brother, Richard A. Herdegen. He is survived by his wife, Betty L. Herdegen of Lake City, Florida: his daughter, Donna L. (Robert) Seavey of Daytona Beach, Fla.: his son, Roger A. (Tara) Herdegen of Lake City, Fla.: step-daughter, Tina (Jessie) Johnson of Lake City, Fla.: step-son, Donald (Christina) Blume of Elizabeth, W.V.: three sisters, Donna E. Wagner of West Cosville, Pa., Ann Jarvinen of Duxbury, Mass. and Linda Richards of Hanover, Mass.: 13 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren also survive.

A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Herdegen will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, Dec. 31, in the Parkview Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Tatem, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Lake City, Florida. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Tuesday (One hour before services) at the church.Please consider memorials to Haven Hospice the Parkview Baptist Church Building Fund.

GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida is in charge of services.

