Mr. Ronald K. "RONNIE" Wilson, Sr.
Mr. Ronald K. "RONNIE" Wilson, Sr.71, of Lake City, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his residence following a sudden illness. A native and lifelong resident of Columbia County he was the son of the late Woodrow and Ethel Spradley Wilson. Mr. Wilson was a member of the Columbia High School graduating class of 1968. He worked for the Florida Department of Transportation for forty-three years as a drill crew chief. Mr. Wilson was an avid fisherman and he was currently the longest standing member of the Lake City Elks Lodge #893.
Mr. Wilson is survived by two sons, Brian Blevins (Ceciley Jeffers); Ronald "Ronnie" Wilson, Jr. (Kristina) and his sister, Diane Crews all of Lake City. Seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous other family members and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Wilson will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the Chapel of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Ogburn officiating. Interment will follow in the Scott Cemetery (located approx. two miles north of Deep Creek on the left) The family will receive friends from 5-7 Wednesday evening in the chapel of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Elks Lodge Childrens Christmas Fund 259 NE Hernando Ave, Lake City, FL 32055.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Mr. Ronald K. "RONNIE" Wilson, Sr.71, of Lake City, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his residence following a sudden illness. A native and lifelong resident of Columbia County he was the son of the late Woodrow and Ethel Spradley Wilson. Mr. Wilson was a member of the Columbia High School graduating class of 1968. He worked for the Florida Department of Transportation for forty-three years as a drill crew chief. Mr. Wilson was an avid fisherman and he was currently the longest standing member of the Lake City Elks Lodge #893.
Mr. Wilson is survived by two sons, Brian Blevins (Ceciley Jeffers); Ronald "Ronnie" Wilson, Jr. (Kristina) and his sister, Diane Crews all of Lake City. Seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous other family members and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Wilson will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the Chapel of the Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Ogburn officiating. Interment will follow in the Scott Cemetery (located approx. two miles north of Deep Creek on the left) The family will receive friends from 5-7 Wednesday evening in the chapel of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Elks Lodge Childrens Christmas Fund 259 NE Hernando Ave, Lake City, FL 32055.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 30, 2020.