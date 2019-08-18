Mr. Ronnie Dale Grey, 76, of Lake City, passed away peacefully late Wednesday evening, August 14, 2019 in the Haven Hospice Care Center following an extended illness. A native of Port Huron, Michigan, Mr. Grey had been a resident of Lake City for the past twenty-four years having moved here from Pinckney, Michigan. Mr. Grey was the son of the late Crystal and Lois Crum Grey. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from the Ford Motor Company in 2000. Mr. Grey enjoyed bass fishing, cameras and photography, bowling and firearms. He was a former events coordinator for the Osceola Gun Club and was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Grey is survived by his children, Christine Morris of Branford, Florida; Carol Mendibles of Lake City, Florida; Jay Grey of Rockford, Illinois; James Grey and Jack Grey both of Lake City, Florida; a brother, Ricky Grey of Lincoln Park, Michigan and two sisters, Pam Renaud and Penny Zammit both of Michigan. Thirteen grandchildren and a great-grand daughter also survive.
The family will hold a private wake for family and friends.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 18, 2019