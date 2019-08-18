Mr. Ronnie Dale Grey

Guest Book
  • "We are so very sorry for the loss of your father. We are..."
    - Linda Hogan
  • "Love to your family ❤ RIP "
    - Mandy
  • "So sorry to hear of Ronnie's death. I have known Ronnie..."
Service Information
Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home
458 S Marion Ave.
Lake City, FL
32025
(386)-752-2211
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. Ronnie Dale Grey, 76, of Lake City, passed away peacefully late Wednesday evening, August 14, 2019 in the Haven Hospice Care Center following an extended illness. A native of Port Huron, Michigan, Mr. Grey had been a resident of Lake City for the past twenty-four years having moved here from Pinckney, Michigan. Mr. Grey was the son of the late Crystal and Lois Crum Grey. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from the Ford Motor Company in 2000. Mr. Grey enjoyed bass fishing, cameras and photography, bowling and firearms. He was a former events coordinator for the Osceola Gun Club and was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Grey is survived by his children, Christine Morris of Branford, Florida; Carol Mendibles of Lake City, Florida; Jay Grey of Rockford, Illinois; James Grey and Jack Grey both of Lake City, Florida; a brother, Ricky Grey of Lincoln Park, Michigan and two sisters, Pam Renaud and Penny Zammit both of Michigan. Thirteen grandchildren and a great-grand daughter also survive.
The family will hold a private wake for family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386)752-1234 Please leave messages of condolence and share fond memories with the family at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 18, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.