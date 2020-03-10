Mr. Roy C. Haines, 77 of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City. He was born in Collingswood, New Jersey to the late Leroy and Merle Waldman Haines. Mr. Haines served four years in the United States Navy, five years as a fireman, worked several years in pharmaceutical sales and retired with thirty years of employment with Occidental Chemical Corporation in White Springs. He enjoyed fishing, reading, gardening and playing golf. Mr. Haines was of the Baptist faith and member of the First Baptist Church of White Springs.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Nan Haines, Lake City; his son, Michael Haines (Jennifer), Jacksonville; two grandchildren, Madelyn and Joshua Haines, Jacksonville; two brothers-in-law, Donnie Skipper (Cheryl), White Springs and Richard Skipper (Shelly), Lake City; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 4:00 PM in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Pastor Kevin Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 10, 2020