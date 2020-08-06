Mr. Ruben R. Kenon, Jr.

Mr. Ruben R. Kenon, Jr. entered into eternal rest peacefully in the Lake City Veterans Hospital on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Born in Jacksonville, Florida on March 6, 1938, Ruben was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother: Mr. Ruben R. Kenon, Sr., Mrs. Thelma Olivia Kenon-Evans and Reginald Travis Evans.

Kings Welcome School was his first educational experience. Upon graduating from Richardson High School (class of 1955) he entered Tuskegee University. Ruben later left Tuskegee University and joined the United States Marine Corps. Upon completing severeral military assignments, Ruben traveled extensively to the Far East.Returning to the United States, Ruben transferred to Florida A&M University seeking completion of his desired career path to become a Psychologist. After graduation from Florida A&M University, Ruben then entered the focused arena of Social Work in Chicago, Illinois.

Increasingly, Ruben became an advocate of Human Dignity and Social Change in America.

While living and working in Chicago, Ruben returned to his home state of Florida after completing a Master Degree in the disciplines of Psychology and Sociology. Continuing his desire to grow further in his field, he entered a PhD program.

Rushen found joy in outdoor sports and with his many adorable pets.

Arrangements for Ruben R. Kenon, Jr.Celebration of his life and legacy will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to: COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida 32055.Willis O. Cooper, L.F.D.

