Mr. Rudy A. Crews, 64 of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at the Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center due to an extended illness. He was born and raised in Lake City to the late Ernest and Vera Mobley Crews. Mr. Crews was a graduate of Columbia High School class of 1972. Rudy worked for the City of Lake City from 1975-1981. He then left City Hall to work for the Columbia County Board of County Commissioners until his retirement in 2017. During his career with the County, he held a variety of positions from Emergency Management Director, Director of Safety to his last position of Code Enforcement Supervisor. Mr. Crews enjoyed hunting, the Florida Gators, and grilling steaks on Friday nights, hanging out by the fire and listening to CHS Tiger football games with his family. Rudy was well known by his family and friends as a master of list making, an enthusiastic planner and giving orders. He was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Crews.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Linda Hatcher Crews, two sons, Bradley Crews (Candice) and Matthew Crews (Bridgett); three siblings, Burma Sue Hardee (Ralph), Frankie Crews (Nancy) and Doyle Crews (Diane); four grandchildren, Braxten Crews, Cullen Crews, Campbell Crews and Baylen Crews; his father-in-law, Charles Hatcher; sister-in-law, Carolyn Hosford (Tommy); special friends, Dudley and Gail Matthews, all of Lake City; and a host on uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Funeral services for Mr. Crews will be conducted on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Christ Central with Bro. Rick McCall officiating, eulogy given by the Honorable Tom Coleman and personal remarks by the Honorable Ron Williams. Interment will follow at Memorial Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Thursday evening from 5-7:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center at 6037 W US Hwy 90, Lake City, FL 32055. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954.

3596 South Highway 441

Lake City , FL 32025

