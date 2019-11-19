Mr. Russell Dennis "Bug" McDonald, age 38, of Lake City, Florida died Saturday, Nov. 16, from injuries received in an automobile accident.
He was born and lived in Lake City, Florida all of his life. He worked as a diesel and automotive mechanic most of his life, most recently as truck shop foreman with Ring Power Corp., Gainesville, Florida for the past four years. He enjoyed the outdoors, mostly fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dennis and Waldena McDonald.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle N. McDonald of Lake City, Florida: his parents, Russell and Karen McDonald of Lake City, Florida: his sister, Mellissa Shope of Lake Butler, Florida: Maternal grandmother, Mary Howey (Ernie) of Lake City, Fla.: Mother-in-law, Pamela Lippincott of Ormond Beach, Fla.: Two nieces, Angela and Leanne; several aunts, uncles and cousins survive.
A graveside service to honor the life of Mr. McDonald will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the Swift Creek Cemetery, Union County, Fla. with Rev. Carl Thomas, Pastor of the Lake City Church of God, officiating.
Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd. Lake City, Fla.
Please consider memorials to the Lake City Church of God, 173 S.E. Ermine Street, Lake City, Florida 32025. www.guerryfuneralhome.net#t
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 19, 2019